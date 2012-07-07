OLYMPICS-Nigeria stun Greece to move closer to London Games

CARACAS, July 7 Double European champions Greece
made a shock exit from the Olympic basketball qualifiers on
Friday following a narrow 80-79 defeat against Nigeria.
Macedonia, who were also fancied to make the semi-finals of
the 12-team tournament in Venezuela, were sent packing after an
86-76 defeat by the Dominican Republic while Russia and
Lithuania rolled into the last four.
The Russians, 80-65 winners over Angola, will play Nigeria
for a berth in the final, while Lithuania, who eked out a 76-72
success against Puerto Rico, will take on the Dominican Republic
later on Saturday.
The top three teams will qualify for the Olympics and join
the United States, Great Britain, Spain, France, Argentina,
Tunisia, Australia, Brazil and China.
The Greeks seemed to be on course to qualify when they
opened up a 13-point lead midway through the third quarter but
Nigeria's bench player Ade Dagenduro dashed their hopes by
scoring the last seven points for his team in a frantic finish.
The defeat will have come as a huge blow to Greece, who last
won the European Championship in 2005 and whose champions
Olympiakos Piraeus are also the title holders in the Euroleague,
which is the continent's elite club competition.
American-born point guard Lester McCalebb buried 25 points
for Macedonia, who finished fourth in last year's Euros in
Lithuania, but his valiant solo effort was not enough to contain
a rampant second-half performance by the Dominicans.
Fernando Garcia led the winners with 28 points while Atlanta
Hawks forward Al Horford recovered from a poor first half to
finish the game with 14 points and 15 rebounds.
