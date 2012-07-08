Olympics-Russia, Lithuania seal London basketball berths

CARACAS, July 8 Former European champions Russia
and Lithuania have claimed two of the last three remaining
berths in the men's basketball tournament at the 2012 London
Games following their victories in the semi-finals of the
ongoing Olympic qualifying tournament.
The Russians overcame a stiff challenge from Nigeria to beat
the west African nation 85-77 while Lithuania blew away the
Dominican Republic 109-83 in the fiercely competitive 12-team
tournament in Venezuela on Saturday.
The Nigerians and the Dominicans, who have been surprise
packages in the event, will lock horns for the remaining Olympic
slot.
The United States, Spain, France, Argentina, China, Tunisia,
Argentina and Brazil had earlier qualified alongside hosts Great
Britain.
Former Utah Jazz forward Andrei Kirilenko led the Russians
with 19 points and eight rebounds as the 2007 European champions
opened up a massive 20-point lead in the third quarter.
Stubborn Nigeria, who had stunned Greece to reach the last
four, refused to lie down and cut the deficit to 73-67 before
Kirilenko and the game's top scorer Alexey Shved, who had 22
points and six assists, stepped up and sealed Russia's win.
"We worked very hard over the last two months and earned our
spot in the Olympics," an overjoyed Kirilenko told the world
basketball governing body's (FIBA) television.
"Credit to the Nigerians, they are a very good team and made
it difficult for us and we know that every team in the Olympics
will be tough to beat," he said.
Lithuania, who won the 2003 European Championship but
underperformed in last year's event on home soil, brushed aside
the Dominicans with five players in double scoring digits.
Jonas Maciulis led the way with 19 and Jonas Valanciunas
added 17 as the Lithuanians nailed nine of 13 shots from the
field in the second quarter to take a 16-point halftime lead.
"We are happy to have qualified for the Olympics, my second,
it was a really tough tournament but once again we proved that
we are a strong basketball nation," said Maciulis.
"Now we have to prepare to be at our best in the Games and
we are looking forward to the challenge."
(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Amlan
Chakraborty)