FEATURE-Olympics-Basketball gold on Spanish menu at London Games

| TORONTO, April 13
TORONTO, April 13 When the Memphis Grizzlies
paid a recent visit to the Toronto Raptors, gracious host Jose
Calderon invited Marc Gasol out for dinner.
For the six Spaniards on National Basketball Association
(NBA) payrolls this season, dining with the enemy is an act of
friendship not treason.
When the Raptors stop by Memphis, it will be Gasol's turn to
pick up the tab and the Grizzlies All-Star centre says he has
just the spot in mind.
While the menu may differ, the dinner conversation will be
the same, as it always is when Spanish NBAers break bread, with
talk eventually turning to the national team and the 2012 London
Olympics.
"Last night when I had dinner with Jose we talked about it
(Olympics)," said Gasol. "We went through the possibilities of
what might happen a little bit.
"We know it is going to be a great event. It is one of the
biggest things ever you can live, being in the village with
other guys from your country fighting for the same thing.
"It's a beautiful experience."
It is also a shared experience for many of the La Furia Roja
(the Red Fury), who grew up learning the game together on the
Spanish hardwood.
SILVER MEDALLIST
Calderon, Gasol and his Los Angeles Lakers brother Pau,
Denver Nuggets swingman Rudy Fernandez and Minnesota
Timberwolves flashy point guard Ricky Rubio were all on the
Beijing Olympic squad that lost to the United States in the gold
medal game.
All, with the exception of Rubio who had his sensational
rookie season cut short by a knee injury, are expected to be
back challenging for a medal in London.
While the United States will roll out its newest version of
the Dream Team, drawing from a bottomless talent pool, Spain
will rely on the team chemistry that cannot be developed in 15
days spent in an Olympic pressure cooker.
"We are really good friends. The kind of friends you can
call for anything not just about basketball," Calderon told
Reuters. "We go to each other's places; we have dinners together
with families.
"When you are all together for a month and a half and all
together everyday it's nice. It's like a family, a second
family. That's why we all want to be on that team.
"You can be less talented or not as good but that good
relationship outside the court is going to help any team.
"You know how to talk to your team mate when you are on the
court because you know him. It's everything."
SPECIAL CHEMISTRY
That special chemistry, along with equal amounts of skill,
has helped transform Spain into a European basketball powerhouse
that has claimed back-to-back Eurobasket titles in 2009 and
2011, world championship gold in 2006 and climbed to number two
in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) world
rankings.
As the Iberians' success has grown so has the attention paid
to a vibrant domestic league that continues to prove Spain can
produce more than world class soccer and tennis players and fine
sherry.
Over the last decade, basketball players have become a
quality Spanish export to the NBA.
Those players have never forgotten their Spanish roots,
always mindful of the debt of gratitude owed to the system that
helped them realise their hoop dreams as they answer the call to
represent their country.
"Olympics are always something different, something
special," explained Calderon, who will be playing in his third
Summer Games. "Our team has done well lately, so when you go
with a chance to do something big it's even better.
"At these Olympics there are only 12 teams, it's not easy
but for sure the main thing is to be able to compete to get a
medal - it doesn't matter which colour.
Spain has participated in 10 Olympic Games in basketball,
taking silver in 1984 and again in 2008. It fully expects to add
to its medal haul in London but will face significant challenges
after Fernandez and Rubio sustained late season injuries.
Calderon insists Fernandez will be recovered from back
surgery and ready for duty, but the team will have to survive
without Rubio's slick ball-handling.
Both the Gasol brothers and Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge
Ibaka, who was born in the Republic of the Congo and will
represent his adopted country at Olympics for the first time
after obtaining Spanish citizenship, will put in a little
overtime before heading to London with their teams still in the
chase for an NBA title.
For Calderon, the Olympics represent a chance to salvage
something from another barren NBA season as the Raptors head
towards an early exit.
In Rubio's absence, Calderon is likely to play a larger role
but it is a workload the Spaniard, with the seemingly permanent
smile and two-day growth, is capable of carrying.
"Jose is a winner, his heart is always in the right place,"
said Raptors coach Dwane Casey. "A lot of teams have been
calling wanting him and we're trying to hold on to him and keep
him.
"He gives us stability. Watching him this summer he was a
steady rock for their team (Spain).
"I don't care what level it is, you need that leadership at
your point guard."
Although NBA trade rumours swirl around him, for Spain there
is no player they would rather have leading the way.
"All he (Calderon) cares about is making his team mates
better and winning," added Marc Gasol. "Those guys are hard to
find. Guys who try to play the right way and get everybody
involved and not care about anything else but winning."
