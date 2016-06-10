REFILE-Olympics-Thunder guard Westbrook says no to U.S. Olympic team

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
June 10 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, one of the NBA's most dynamic players, said on Friday he has withdrawn from consideration for the U.S. team for the Rio Olympics.
"After speaking with my family, I have decided to not participate in this year's Olympics," Westbrook said in a statement.
"This was not an easy decision, as representing my country at the World Championships in 2010 and the Olympics in 2012 were career highlights for me. I look forward to future opportunities as a member of USA Basketball."
Meanwhile, Canada's Olympic hopes suffered a blow when Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Andrew Wiggins said he would not play for his country at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in the Philippines in July.
"I understand my increased role with the Timberwolves and dedication to the upcoming season must have my total focus," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Andrew Both)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.