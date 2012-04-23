Olympics-Jones earns final US women's basketball roster spot

April 23 Asjha Jones was added to the United States Olympic women's basketball team on Monday, grabbing the last available spot on the 12-player roster.

USA Basketball announced the first 11 players last month but kept one spot open, which they handed to Jones.

"It was kind of like I was in disbelief and shock," Jones said in a statement. "I kind of put the Olympics out of my head because I didn't think I was going to be on the team."

Jones, a 10-year WNBA veteran who also plays in Europe, joins a powerful U.S. squad that is heavily favoured to win gold in London and features seven Olympic gold medallists.

"As always, this decision was very difficult due to the breadth and quality of the USA National Team pool," said Team director Carol Callan.

"Her abilities and leadership as a veteran of international basketball and over the last several years with our USA National Team program makes her a great choice for this final spot." (Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)