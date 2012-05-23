Olympics-U.S. men, women to face Brazil in London tune-up

WASHINGTON May 23 The American men's and
women's basketball teams will tune up for the London Olympics by
facing Brazil's squads in an exhibition double-header in July,
USA Basketball said on Wednesday.
The games will take place on July 16 at the Verizon Center
in Washington.
The American men and women won Olympic gold in Beijing four
years ago and the games against Brazil will be the last domestic
stops for each team prior to their pre-Olympic European tours.
"Brazil is a respected international basketball power on
both the men's and women's sides," USA Basketball chairman Jerry
Colangelo said in a statement.
"These exhibition contests will be the final games on U.S.
turf for both teams and they will offer basketball fans a very
special night of international basketball."
The London Olympics will begin on July 27.
(Reporting By Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Frank Pingue)