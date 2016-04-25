Olympics-US basketball to play five-game pre-Rio exhibition

Boxing-Double Olympic champion Adams to turn professional
LONDON, Jan 23 Double gold medallist Nicola Adams is set to turn professional at the age of 34 after being released from her contract with Britain's Olympic boxing programme on Monday.
April 25 The United States men's basketball team will play five exhibition contests, including games against gold medal rivals Argentina and China, in the buildup to the Rio Olympics, USA Basketball said on Monday.
The United States, with a team expected to be led by LeBron James, will face fourth ranked Argentina on July 22 in Las Vegas followed games against China on July 24 in Los Angeles and July 26 in Oakland.
Venezuela will provide the opposition in Chicago on July 29 before the U.S. team wrap up their pre-Olympic preparation against Nigeria on Aug. 1 in Houston.
"With only a short period of training available, our training and exhibition games are critical in helping us prepare for the challenges we will face in Rio in defending our gold medal," Jerry Colangelo, USA Basketball chairman and national team managing director, said in a statement.
The U.S. team head to Rio bidding for a third consecutive gold. The Olympic Games men's competition will feature national teams from 12 countries competing Aug. 6-21. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)
LONDON, Jan 23 Double gold medallist Nicola Adams is set to turn professional at the age of 34 after being released from her contract with Britain's Olympic boxing programme on Monday.
BERLIN, Jan 22 A ban of Russia from the 2018 winter Olympics and possibly the 2020 Tokyo summer Games should be considered if there was state-run doping in the country, Germany's Olympic Committee chief Alfons Hoermann said on Sunday.
MELBOURNE, Jan 20 The last time Roger Federer met Tomas Berdych before the fourth round of a tournament, the Czech was 22 years old and the pair were at the Beijing Olympics.