Olympics-US basketball adds two finalists to roster

May 3 The U.S. men's Olympic basketball team
named college standout Anthony Davis and Oklahoma City Thunder
guard James Harden to the list of finalists for its roster on
Thursday after losing a pair of players to injury.
Injuries to National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Stars
Dwight Howard of the Orlando Magic and Derrick Rose of the
Chicago Bulls created a need to replenish the pool of players.
"After a lot of deliberations, after reviewing our roster,
we think these two additions strengthen our national team
program immeasurably," USA Basketball chairman Jerry Colangelo
said in a statement.
Davis, who is expected to be a top pick in the NBA draft,
led the University of Kentucky to this year's national college
basketball championship and was named the tournament's most
outstanding player.
Harden averaged career highs of 16.8 points per game and 4.1
rebounds for the Thunder this season in helping Oklahoma to the
second best record in the Western Conference.
