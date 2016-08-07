版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 08:27 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Basketball-Women's Group A results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's basketball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Belarus 73 Japan     77  
Brazil  66 Australia 84  
Turkey  39 France    55  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F  A  Pts 
1. Australia 1 1 0 84 66 2   
2. France    1 1 0 55 39 2   
3. Japan     1 1 0 77 73 2   
4. Belarus   1 0 1 73 77 1   
5. Turkey    1 0 1 39 55 1   
6. Brazil    1 0 1 66 84 1   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Australia v Turkey  (2030)  
France    v Belarus (2245)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐