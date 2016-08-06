版本:
2016年 8月 7日 星期日 03:08 BJT

Olympics-Basketball-Women's Group B results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's basketball Group B result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
China 68 Canada 90  
STANDINGS 
            P W L F  A  Pts 
1.  Canada  1 1 0 90 68 2   
2.  China   1 0 1 68 90 1   
3.  U.S.    0 0 0 0  0  0   
3=. Serbia  0 0 0 0  0  0   
3=. Senegal 0 0 0 0  0  0   
3=. Spain   0 0 0 0  0  0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
U.S.   v Senegal (1500)  
Serbia v Spain   (1715)

