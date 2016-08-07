版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Basketball-Women's Group B results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's basketball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Serbia 59  Spain   65  
U.S.   121 Senegal 56  
STANDINGS 
           P W L F   A   Pts 
1. U.S.    1 1 0 121 56  2   
2. Canada  1 1 0 90  68  2   
3. Spain   1 1 0 65  59  2   
4. Serbia  1 0 1 59  65  1   
5. China   1 0 1 68  90  1   
6. Senegal 1 0 1 56  121 1   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Spain   v U.S.   (1500)  
Canada  v Serbia (1715)  
Senegal v China  (2245)

