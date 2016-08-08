版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 08:37 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Basketball-Women's Group A results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's basketball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
France    73 Belarus 72  
Australia 61 Turkey  56  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F   A   Pts 
1. Australia 2 2 0 145 122 4   
2. France    2 2 0 128 111 4   
3. Japan     1 1 0 77  73  2   
4. Belarus   2 0 2 145 150 2   
5. Turkey    2 0 2 95  116 2   
6. Brazil    1 0 1 66  84  1   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Japan v Brazil (2030) Rio de Janeiro

