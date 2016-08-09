版本:
2016年 8月 9日

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Basketball-Women's Group B results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's basketball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Senegal 64 China  101  
Canada  71 Serbia 67   
Spain   63 U.S.   103  
STANDINGS 
           P W L F   A   Pts 
1. U.S.    2 2 0 224 119 4   
2. Canada  2 2 0 161 135 4   
3. China   2 1 1 169 154 3   
4. Spain   2 1 1 128 162 3   
5. Serbia  2 0 2 126 136 2   
6. Senegal 2 0 2 120 222 2   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
China   v Spain  (1515)  
U.S.    v Serbia (1830)  
Senegal v Canada (2045)

