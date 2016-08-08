版本:
2016年 8月 9日

Olympics-Basketball-Women's Group A results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's basketball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Japan 82 Brazil 66  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F   A   Pts 
1. Australia 2 2 0 145 122 4   
2. Japan     2 2 0 159 139 4   
3. France    2 2 0 128 111 4   
4. Belarus   2 0 2 145 150 2   
5. Turkey    2 0 2 95  116 2   
6. Brazil    2 0 2 132 166 2   
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Australia v France  (1515)  
Brazil    v Belarus (1830)  
Turkey    v Japan   (2045)

