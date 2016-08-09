版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Basketball-Women's Group A results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's basketball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Turkey    76 Japan   62  
Brazil    63 Belarus 65  
Australia 89 France  71  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F   A   Pts 
1. Australia 3 3 0 234 193 6   
2. Japan     3 2 1 221 215 5   
3. France    3 2 1 199 200 5   
4. Belarus   3 1 2 210 213 4   
5. Turkey    3 1 2 171 178 4   
6. Brazil    3 0 3 195 231 3   
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Belarus v Turkey    (1515)  
France  v Brazil    (1830)  
Japan   v Australia (2045)

