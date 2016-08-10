版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Basketball-Women's Group B results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's basketball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Senegal 58  Canada 68  
U.S.    110 Serbia 84  
China   68  Spain  89  
STANDINGS 
           P W L F   A   Pts 
1. U.S.    3 3 0 334 203 6   
2. Canada  3 3 0 229 193 6   
3. Spain   3 2 1 217 230 5   
4. China   3 1 2 237 243 4   
5. Serbia  3 0 3 210 246 3   
6. Senegal 3 0 3 178 290 3   
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 FIXTURES (GMT)
Serbia v China   (1515)  
Canada v U.S.    (1830)  
Spain  v Senegal (2045)

