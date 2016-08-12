版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 06:14 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Basketball-Women's Group B results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's basketball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Spain  97 Senegal 43  
Canada 51 U.S.    81  
Serbia 80 China   72  
STANDINGS 
           P W L F   A   Pts 
1. U.S.    4 4 0 415 254 8   
2. Spain   4 3 1 314 273 7   
3. Canada  4 3 1 280 274 7   
4. China   4 1 3 309 323 5   
5. Serbia  4 1 3 290 318 5   
6. Senegal 4 0 4 221 387 4   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
China   v U.S.   (1515)  
Senegal v Serbia (1830)  
Spain   v Canada (2045)

