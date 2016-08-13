版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Basketball-Women's Group A results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's basketball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Japan     79 France  71    
Turkey    79 Brazil  76 OT 
Australia 74 Belarus 66    
STANDINGS 
             P W L F   A   Pts 
1. Australia 5 5 0 400 345 10  
2. France    5 3 2 344 343 8   
3. Turkey    5 3 2 324 325 8   
4. Japan     5 3 2 386 378 8   
5. Belarus   5 1 4 347 361 6   
6. Brazil    5 0 5 335 384 5

