版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 06:39 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Basketball-Women's Group B results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's basketball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Spain   73 Canada 60   
Senegal 88 Serbia 95   
China   62 U.S.   105  
STANDINGS 
           P W L F   A   Pts 
1. U.S.    5 5 0 520 316 10  
2. Spain   5 4 1 387 333 9   
3. Canada  5 3 2 340 347 8   
4. Serbia  5 2 3 385 406 7   
5. China   5 1 4 371 428 6   
6. Senegal 5 0 5 309 482 5

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐