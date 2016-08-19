版本:
Olympics-Beach volleyball-Men's bronze medal match results

Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball men's bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen (Netherlands) beat Vyacheslav Krasilnikov/Konstantin Semenov (Russia) 23-21 22-20

