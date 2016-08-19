版本:
中国
2016年 8月 19日 星期五 11:49 BJT

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Men's final results

Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball men's final result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt (Brazil) beat Paolo Nicolai/Daniele Lupo (Italy) 21-19 21-17

