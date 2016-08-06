版本:
Olympics-Beach volleyball-Men's Pool A results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball men's Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Alison/Bruno (Brazil)                     2 Binstock/Schachter (Canada) 0  
Ranghieri/Carambula (Italy/United States) 2 Doppler/Horst (Austria)     0  
STANDINGS 
                     P W D L F A Pts 
1. Italy (Italy)     1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
2. Brazil (Brazil)   1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
3. Canada (Canada)   1 0 0 1 0 2 1   
4. Austria (Austria) 1 0 0 1 0 2 1   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)           
Alison/Bruno (Brazil)                     v Doppler/Horst (Austria)     (1830)  
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)          
Ranghieri/Carambula (Italy/United States) v Binstock/Schachter (Canada) (0000)

