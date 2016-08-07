版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 10:08 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Beach volleyball-Men's Pool F results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball men's Pool F results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Gibb/Patterson (United States) 2 Jefferson/Younousse (Qatar) 0  
Herrera/Gavira (Spain)         2 Huber/Seidl (Austria)       1  
STANDINGS 
                        P W D L F A Pts 
1. United States (U.S.) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
2. Spain (Spain)        1 1 0 0 2 1 2   
3. Austria (Austria)    1 0 0 1 1 2 1   
4. Qatar (Qatar)        1 0 0 1 0 2 1   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Herrera/Gavira (Spain)         v Jefferson/Younousse (Qatar) (1600)  
Gibb/Patterson (United States) v Huber/Seidl (Austria)       (1930)

