Olympics-Beach volleyball-Men's Pool B results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball men's Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Kantor/Losiak (Poland)         2 Bockermann/Fluggen (Germany) 0  
Brouwer/Meeuwsen (Netherlands) 2 Barsuk/Liamin (Russia)       0  
STANDINGS 
                             P W D L F A Pts 
1. Netherlands (Netherlands) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
2. Poland (Poland)           1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
3. Germany (Germany)         1 0 0 1 0 2 1   
4. Russia (Russia)           1 0 0 1 0 2 1   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Kantor/Losiak (Poland)         v Barsuk/Liamin (Russia)       (1500)  
Brouwer/Meeuwsen (Netherlands) v Bockermann/Fluggen (Germany) (2130)

