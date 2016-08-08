版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 10:58 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Beach volleyball-Men's Pool E results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball men's Pool E results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Semenov/Krasilnikov (Russia)       2 Fijalek/Prudel (Poland)       0  
Nummerdor/Varenhorst (Netherlands) 2 M. Grimalt/E. Grimalt (Chile) 0  
STANDINGS 
                             P W D L F A Pts 
1. Russia (Russia)           1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
2. Netherlands (Netherlands) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
3. Chile (Chile)             1 0 0 1 0 2 1   
4. Poland (Poland)           1 0 0 1 0 2 1   
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)   
Nummerdor/Varenhorst (Netherlands) v Fijalek/Prudel (Poland)       (2030)  
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Semenov/Krasilnikov (Russia)       v M. Grimalt/E. Grimalt (Chile) (0200)

