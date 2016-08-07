版本:
Olympics-Beach volleyball-Men's Pool C results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball men's Pool C results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Dalhausser/Lucena (United States) 2 Naceur/Belhaj (Tunisia)      0  
Nicolai/Lupo (Italy)              1 Virgen/L. Ontiveros (Mexico) 2  
STANDINGS 
                        P W D L F A Pts 
1. United States (U.S.) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
2. Mexico (Mexico)      1 1 0 0 2 1 2   
3. Italy (Italy)        1 0 0 1 1 2 1   
4. Tunisia (Tunisia)    1 0 0 1 0 2 1   
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)  
Dalhausser/Lucena (United States) v Virgen/L. Ontiveros (Mexico) (1400)  
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Nicolai/Lupo (Italy)              v Naceur/Belhaj (Tunisia)      (0100)

