奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 16:39 BJT

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Men's Pool D results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball men's Pool D results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Samoilovs/J. Smedins (Latvia) 2 Saxton/Schalk (Canada) 1  
STANDINGS 
                   P W D L F A Pts 
1. Latvia (Latvia) 1 1 0 0 2 1 2   
2. Cuba (Cuba)     1 1 0 0 2 1 2   
3. Brazil (Brazil) 1 0 0 1 1 2 1   
4. Canada (Canada) 1 0 0 1 1 2 1   
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Pedro/Evandro (Brazil)        v Saxton/Schalk (Canada) (1300)  
Samoilovs/J. Smedins (Latvia) v Gonzalez/Diaz (Cuba)   (1830)

