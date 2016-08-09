版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 08:59 BJT

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Men's Pool F results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball men's Pool F results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Gibb/Patterson (United States) 0 Huber/Seidl (Austria)       2  
Herrera/Gavira (Spain)         1 Jefferson/Younousse (Qatar) 2  
STANDINGS 
                        P W D L F A Pts 
1. Austria (Austria)    2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
2. United States (U.S.) 2 1 0 1 2 2 3   
3. Spain (Spain)        2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
4. Qatar (Qatar)        2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Gibb/Patterson (United States) v Herrera/Gavira (Spain)      (1400)  
Huber/Seidl (Austria)          v Jefferson/Younousse (Qatar) (1500)

