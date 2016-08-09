版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 09:00 BJT

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Men's Pool B results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball men's Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Brouwer/Meeuwsen (Netherlands) 2 Bockermann/Fluggen (Germany) 1  
Kantor/Losiak (Poland)         0 Barsuk/Liamin (Russia)       2  
STANDINGS 
                             P W D L F A Pts 
1. Netherlands (Netherlands) 2 2 0 0 4 1 4   
2. Russia (Russia)           2 1 0 1 2 2 3   
3. Poland (Poland)           2 1 0 1 2 2 3   
4. Germany (Germany)         2 0 0 2 1 4 2   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brouwer/Meeuwsen (Netherlands) v Kantor/Losiak (Poland) (1930)  
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Bockermann/Fluggen (Germany)   v Barsuk/Liamin (Russia) (0200)

