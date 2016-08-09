版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 09:07 BJT

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Men's Pool A results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball men's Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Ranghieri/Carambula (Italy) 2 Binstock/Schachter (Canada) 1  
Alison/Bruno (Brazil)       1 Doppler/Horst (Austria)     2  
STANDINGS 
                     P W D L F A Pts 
1. Italy (Italy)     2 2 0 0 4 1 4   
2. Austria (Austria) 2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
3. Brazil (Brazil)   2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
4. Canada (Canada)   2 0 0 2 1 4 2   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Alison/Bruno (Brazil) v Ranghieri/Carambula (Italy) (1830) Rio de Janeiro

