Olympics-Beach volleyball-Men's Pool D results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball men's Pool D results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Samoilovs/J. Smedins (Latvia) 1 Gonzalez/Diaz (Cuba)   2  
Pedro/Evandro (Brazil)        1 Saxton/Schalk (Canada) 2  
STANDINGS 
                   P W D L F A Pts 
1. Cuba (Cuba)     2 2 0 0 4 2 4   
2. Latvia (Latvia) 2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
3. Canada (Canada) 2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
4. Brazil (Brazil) 2 0 0 2 2 4 2   
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Saxton/Schalk (Canada) v Gonzalez/Diaz (Cuba)          (1400)  
Pedro/Evandro (Brazil) v Samoilovs/J. Smedins (Latvia) (2030)

