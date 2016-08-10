版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 10:01 BJT

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Men's Pool C results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball men's Pool C results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Nicolai/Lupo (Italy)              2 Naceur/Belhaj (Tunisia)      0  
Dalhausser/Lucena (United States) 2 Virgen/L. Ontiveros (Mexico) 0  
STANDINGS 
                        P W D L F A Pts 
1. United States (U.S.) 2 2 0 0 4 0 4   
2. Italy (Italy)        2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
3. Mexico (Mexico)      2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
4. Tunisia (Tunisia)    2 0 0 2 0 4 2   
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Dalhausser/Lucena (United States) v Nicolai/Lupo (Italy)    (1930)  
Virgen/L. Ontiveros (Mexico)      v Naceur/Belhaj (Tunisia) (1930)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐