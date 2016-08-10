版本:
Olympics-Beach volleyball-Men's Pool E results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball men's Pool E results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Semenov/Krasilnikov (Russia)       2 M. Grimalt/E. Grimalt (Chile) 0  
Nummerdor/Varenhorst (Netherlands) 2 Fijalek/Prudel (Poland)       1  
STANDINGS 
                             P W D L F A Pts 
1. Russia (Russia)           2 2 0 0 4 0 4   
2. Netherlands (Netherlands) 2 2 0 0 4 1 4   
3. Poland (Poland)           2 0 0 2 1 4 2   
4. Chile (Chile)             2 0 0 2 0 4 2   
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT) 
Fijalek/Prudel (Poland)            v M. Grimalt/E. Grimalt (Chile) (1500)  
Nummerdor/Varenhorst (Netherlands) v Semenov/Krasilnikov (Russia)  (1600)

