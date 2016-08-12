版本:
Olympics-Beach volleyball-Men's lucky loser results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball men's lucky loser results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk (Canada) beat Grzegorz Fijalek/Mariusz Prudel (Poland) 21-19 21-18     
Paolo Nicolai/Daniele Lupo (Italy) beat Bartosz Losiak/Piotr Kantor (Poland) 21-12 15-21 15-13

