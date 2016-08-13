版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 10:48 BJT

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Men's last 16 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball men's last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Paolo Nicolai/Daniele Lupo (Italy) beat Alex Ranghieri/Adrian Carambula (Italy) 21-12 23-21                    
Reinder Nummerdor/Christiaan Varenhorst (Netherlands) beat Juan Virgen/Lombardo Ontiveros (Mexico) 21-18 21-15 
Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez (Cuba) beat Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst (Austria) 21-17 21-14                 
Vyacheslav Krasilnikov/Konstantin Semenov (Russia) beat Jefferson/Cherif Younousse (Qatar) 21-13 21-13

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐