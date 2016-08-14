版本:
Olympics-Beach volleyball-Men's last 16 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball men's last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Philip Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (U.S.) beat Alexander Huber/Robin Seidl (Austria) 21-14 21-15                    
Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen (Netherlands) beat Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk (Canada) 21-12 21-15              
Dmitriy Barsuk/Nikita Liamin (Russia) beat Evandro/Pedro (Brazil) 16-21 21-14 15-10                            
Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt (Brazil) beat Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera (Spain) 24-22 21-13                      
Paolo Nicolai/Daniele Lupo (Italy) beat Alex Ranghieri/Adrian Carambula (Italy) 21-12 23-21                    
Reinder Nummerdor/Christiaan Varenhorst (Netherlands) beat Juan Virgen/Lombardo Ontiveros (Mexico) 21-18 21-15 
Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez (Cuba) beat Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst (Austria) 21-17 21-14                 
Vyacheslav Krasilnikov/Konstantin Semenov (Russia) beat Jefferson/Cherif Younousse (Qatar) 21-13 21-13

