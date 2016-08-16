版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 12:12 BJT

UPDATE 4-Olympics-Beach volleyball-Men's quarterfinal results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball men's quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Vyacheslav Krasilnikov/Konstantin Semenov (Russia) beat Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez (Cuba) 22-20 22-24 18-16          
Paolo Nicolai/Daniele Lupo (Italy) beat Dmitriy Barsuk/Nikita Liamin (Russia) 21-18 20-22 15-11                        
Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen (Netherlands) beat Reinder Nummerdor/Christiaan Varenhorst (Netherlands) 25-23 21-17 
Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt (Brazil) beat Philip Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (U.S.) 21-14 12-21 15-9

