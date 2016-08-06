版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 03:34 BJT

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's Pool B results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Agatha/Barbara (Brazil) 2 Slukova/Hermannova (Czech Republic) 1  
Liliana/Elsa (Spain)    2 Gallay/Klug (Argentina)             0  
STANDINGS 
                                       P W D L F A Pts 
1. Elsa/Liliana (Spain)                1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
2. Agatha/Barbara (Brazil)             1 1 0 0 2 1 2   
3. Hermannova/Slukova (Czech Republic) 1 0 0 1 1 2 1   
4. Gallay/Klug (Argentina)             1 0 0 1 0 2 1   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Agatha/Barbara (Brazil) v Gallay/Klug (Argentina)             (1400)  
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Liliana/Elsa (Spain)    v Slukova/Hermannova (Czech Republic) (0100)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐