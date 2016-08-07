版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 12:21 BJT

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's Pool C results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's Pool C results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Wang F/Yue Y (China)       2 Forrer/Verge-Depre (Switzerland) 1  
Walsh/Ross (United States) 2 Artacho/Laird (Australia)        0  
STANDINGS 
                                    P W D L F A Pts 
1. Walsh/Ross (U.S.)                1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
2. Wang F/Yue Y (China)             1 1 0 0 2 1 2   
3. Forrer/Verge-Depre (Switzerland) 1 0 0 1 1 2 1   
4. Artacho/Laird (Australia)        1 0 0 1 0 2 1   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)  
Forrer/Verge-Depre (Switzerland) v Artacho/Laird (Australia) (1300) Rio de Janeiro

