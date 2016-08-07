版本:
Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's Pool A results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Brzostek/Kolosinska (Poland) 2 Sweat/Fendrick (United States) 1  
Larissa/Talita (Brazil)      2 Ukolova/Birlova (Russia)       0  
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Talita/Larissa (Brazil)      1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
2. Kolosinska/Brzostek (Poland) 1 1 0 0 2 1 2   
3. Fendrick/Sweat (U.S.)        1 0 0 1 1 2 1   
4. Birlova/Ukolova (Russia)     1 0 0 1 0 2 1   
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brzostek/Kolosinska (Poland) v Ukolova/Birlova (Russia)       (1600)  
Larissa/Talita (Brazil)      v Sweat/Fendrick (United States) (1930)

