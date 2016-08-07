版本:
Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's Pool F results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's Pool F results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
van Iersel/Meppelink (Netherlands) 2 Pazo/Agudo (Venezuela)   0  
Bawden/Clancy (Australia)          2 Cope/Alfaro (Costa Rica) 0  
STANDINGS 
                                      P W D L F A Pts 
1. van Iersel/Meppelink (Netherlands) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
2. Bawden/Clancy (Australia)          1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
3. Alfaro/Cope (Costa Rica)           1 0 0 1 0 2 1   
4. Pazo/Nori (Venezuela)              1 0 0 1 0 2 1   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)    
van Iersel/Meppelink (Netherlands) v Cope/Alfaro (Costa Rica) (2030)  
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)   
Bawden/Clancy (Australia)          v Pazo/Agudo (Venezuela)   (0200)

