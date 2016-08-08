版本:
Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's Pool E results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's Pool E results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Borger/Buthe (Germany) 0 Zumkehr/Heidrich (Switzerland)         2  
Bansley/Pavan (Canada) 2 van Gestel/van der Vlist (Netherlands) 0  
STANDINGS 
                                          P W D L F A Pts 
1. Heidrich/Zumkehr (Switzerland)         1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
2. Bansley/Pavan (Canada)                 1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
3. van der Vlist/van Gestel (Netherlands) 1 0 0 1 0 2 1   
4. Borger/Buthe (Germany)                 1 0 0 1 0 2 1   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Borger/Buthe (Germany) v van Gestel/van der Vlist (Netherlands) (0000) Rio de Janeiro

