Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's Pool E results

Boxing-Double Olympic champion Adams to turn professional
LONDON, Jan 23 Double gold medallist Nicola Adams is set to turn professional at the age of 34 after being released from her contract with Britain's Olympic boxing programme on Monday.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's Pool E results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Borger/Buthe (Germany) 0 Zumkehr/Heidrich (Switzerland) 2 Bansley/Pavan (Canada) 2 van Gestel/van der Vlist (Netherlands) 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Heidrich/Zumkehr (Switzerland) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 2. Bansley/Pavan (Canada) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3. van der Vlist/van Gestel (Netherlands) 1 0 0 1 0 2 1 4. Borger/Buthe (Germany) 1 0 0 1 0 2 1 WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT) Borger/Buthe (Germany) v van Gestel/van der Vlist (Netherlands) (0000) Rio de Janeiro
BERLIN, Jan 22 A ban of Russia from the 2018 winter Olympics and possibly the 2020 Tokyo summer Games should be considered if there was state-run doping in the country, Germany's Olympic Committee chief Alfons Hoermann said on Sunday.
MELBOURNE, Jan 20 The last time Roger Federer met Tomas Berdych before the fourth round of a tournament, the Czech was 22 years old and the pair were at the Beijing Olympics.