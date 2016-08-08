版本:
Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's Pool D results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's Pool D results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Menegatti/Giombini (Italy)   1 Broder/Valjas (Canada)    2  
Ludwig/Walkenhorst (Germany) 2 Elghobashy/Meawad (Egypt) 0  
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Ludwig/Walkenhorst (Germany) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
2. Broder/Valjas (Canada)       1 1 0 0 2 1 2   
3. Menegatti/Giombini (Italy)   1 0 0 1 1 2 1   
4. Elghobashy/Meawad (Egypt)    1 0 0 1 0 2 1   
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Menegatti/Giombini (Italy)   v Elghobashy/Meawad (Egypt) (1500)  
Ludwig/Walkenhorst (Germany) v Broder/Valjas (Canada)    (2130)

