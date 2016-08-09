版本:
中国
2016年 8月 9日 星期二 10:13 BJT

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's Pool B results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Liliana/Elsa (Spain)    2 Slukova/Hermannova (Czech Republic) 0  
Agatha/Barbara (Brazil) 2 Gallay/Klug (Argentina)             0  
STANDINGS 
                                       P W D L F A Pts 
1. Elsa/Liliana (Spain)                2 2 0 0 4 0 4   
2. Agatha/Barbara (Brazil)             2 2 0 0 4 1 4   
3. Hermannova/Slukova (Czech Republic) 2 0 0 2 1 4 2   
4. Gallay/Klug (Argentina)             2 0 0 2 0 4 2   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Agatha/Barbara (Brazil) v Liliana/Elsa (Spain)                (2030)  
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Gallay/Klug (Argentina) v Slukova/Hermannova (Czech Republic) (0100)

