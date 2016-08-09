版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 10:46 BJT

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's Pool F results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's Pool F results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Bawden/Clancy (Australia)          2 Pazo/Agudo (Venezuela)   0  
van Iersel/Meppelink (Netherlands) 2 Cope/Alfaro (Costa Rica) 0  
STANDINGS 
                                      P W D L F A Pts 
1. Bawden/Clancy (Australia)          2 2 0 0 4 0 4   
2. van Iersel/Meppelink (Netherlands) 2 2 0 0 4 0 4   
3. Alfaro/Cope (Costa Rica)           2 0 0 2 0 4 2   
4. Pazo/Nori (Venezuela)              2 0 0 2 0 4 2   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
van Iersel/Meppelink (Netherlands) v Bawden/Clancy (Australia) (1300)  
Cope/Alfaro (Costa Rica)           v Pazo/Agudo (Venezuela)    (2130)

