Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's Pool C results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's Pool C results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Walsh/Ross (United States) 2 Yue Y/Wang F (China) 0  
STANDINGS 
                                    P W D L F A Pts 
1. Walsh/Ross (U.S.)                2 2 0 0 4 0 4   
2. Forrer/Verge-Depre (Switzerland) 2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
3. Wang F/Yue Y (China)             2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
4. Artacho/Laird (Australia)        2 0 0 2 1 4 2   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Yue Y/Wang F (China)       v Artacho/Laird (Australia)        (1600)  
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Walsh/Ross (United States) v Forrer/Verge-Depre (Switzerland) (0000)

