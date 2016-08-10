版本:
Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's Pool A results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Larissa/Talita (Brazil)      2 Sweat/Fendrick (United States) 0  
Brzostek/Kolosinska (Poland) 2 Ukolova/Birlova (Russia)       0  
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Talita/Larissa (Brazil)      2 2 0 0 4 0 4   
2. Kolosinska/Brzostek (Poland) 2 2 0 0 4 1 4   
3. Fendrick/Sweat (U.S.)        2 0 0 2 1 4 2   
4. Birlova/Ukolova (Russia)     2 0 0 2 0 4 2   
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Larissa/Talita (Brazil)        v Brzostek/Kolosinska (Poland) (1300)  
Sweat/Fendrick (United States) v Ukolova/Birlova (Russia)     (1830)

