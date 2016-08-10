版本:
Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's Pool D results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's Pool D results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Ludwig/Walkenhorst (Germany) 2 Broder/Valjas (Canada)    0  
Menegatti/Giombini (Italy)   2 Elghobashy/Meawad (Egypt) 0  
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Ludwig/Walkenhorst (Germany) 2 2 0 0 4 0 4   
2. Broder/Valjas (Canada)       2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
3. Menegatti/Giombini (Italy)   2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
4. Elghobashy/Meawad (Egypt)    2 0 0 2 0 4 2   
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Broder/Valjas (Canada)       v Elghobashy/Meawad (Egypt)  (1830)  
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 FIXTURES (GMT)
Ludwig/Walkenhorst (Germany) v Menegatti/Giombini (Italy) (0000)

