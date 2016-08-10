版本:
Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's Pool E results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's Pool E results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Bansley/Pavan (Canada) 2 Zumkehr/Heidrich (Switzerland)         0  
Borger/Buthe (Germany) 2 van Gestel/van der Vlist (Netherlands) 0  
STANDINGS 
                                          P W D L F A Pts 
1. Bansley/Pavan (Canada)                 2 2 0 0 4 0 4   
2. Heidrich/Zumkehr (Switzerland)         2 1 0 1 2 2 3   
3. Borger/Buthe (Germany)                 2 1 0 1 2 2 3   
4. van der Vlist/van Gestel (Netherlands) 2 0 0 2 0 4 2   
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Zumkehr/Heidrich (Switzerland) v van Gestel/van der Vlist (Netherlands) (2130)  
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 FIXTURES (GMT)
Bansley/Pavan (Canada)         v Borger/Buthe (Germany)                 (0100)

