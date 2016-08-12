版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 08:59 BJT

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's Pool D results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's Pool D results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Ludwig/Walkenhorst (Germany) 2 Menegatti/Giombini (Italy) 1  
Broder/Valjas (Canada)       2 Elghobashy/Meawad (Egypt)  0  
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Ludwig/Walkenhorst (Germany) 3 3 0 0 6 1 6   
2. Broder/Valjas (Canada)       3 2 0 1 4 3 5   
3. Menegatti/Giombini (Italy)   3 1 0 2 4 4 4   
4. Elghobashy/Meawad (Egypt)    3 0 0 3 0 6 3

